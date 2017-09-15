// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Several objects stolen from Istambul's Armenian church

Several objects stolen from Istambul's Armenian church
September 15, 2017 - 17:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Several items have been stolen from St Gregory the Illuminator Armenian church of Beyoglu district of Istanbul, Turkey, Ermenihaber.am reports.

The thieves were forced to run away after being spotted taking a massive icon and a cross out of the church.

They had to leave the two items outside of the building, managing, however, to take smaller objects with them, Turkish media report.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Related links:
Ստամբուլի հայկական եկեղեցուց գողություն է կատարվել. Ermenihaber.am
 Top stories
Armenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The SmithsonianArmenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The Smithsonian
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Henley & Partners: Armenia improves standing on nationality quality indexHenley & Partners: Armenia improves standing on nationality quality index
Armenia took 97th spot in the Quality of Nationality Index, improving its position due to new opportunities for living and working abroad.
Armenia, Moldova may abolish visasArmenia, Moldova may abolish visas
Introducing the bill to Armenian lawmakers, Shavarsh Kocharyan, there is a provision on mutual visa-free visits within the CIS.
Legendary Armenian Zorah Wines launching in NorwayLegendary Armenian Zorah Wines launching in Norway
The wines will be available at selected Vinmonopolet shops in Norway, set to be presented in high-end restaurants in the near future.
Partner news
 Articles
Wives wanted

Marriages by mail

 Most popular in the section
Armenia named "not free" in terms of press freedom
LGBT-themed social advertising posters installed in Armenian capital
Direct flights from Tehran to Gyumri may be launched: Armenia GDCA
Citizen Observer submitted 96 complaints over Armenia elections
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Archive for September 15, 2017
Other news in this section
 Latest news
France's highest court bans access to Rwanda genocide archives Francois Graner cannot see the files because of a law protecting presidential archives for 25 years following the death of a head of state.
Alexander Lapshin: How I almost got killed in Baku prison Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin has for the first time commented on his time at an Azerbaijani jail.
Chrome will let you mute sites, block autoplaying videos in the future As the company explains in a blog post, autoplay will only be allowed when the media itself doesn’t include sound.
World Chess Cup: Armenia's Levon Aronian beats Vassily Ivanchuk Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian defeated Vassily Ivanchuk from Ukraine in the first game of the World Chess Cup quarter-finals.