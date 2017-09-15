Several objects stolen from Istambul's Armenian church

PanARMENIAN.Net - Several items have been stolen from St Gregory the Illuminator Armenian church of Beyoglu district of Istanbul, Turkey, Ermenihaber.am reports.

The thieves were forced to run away after being spotted taking a massive icon and a cross out of the church.

They had to leave the two items outside of the building, managing, however, to take smaller objects with them, Turkish media report.

An investigation into the incident is underway.