World Chess Cup: Armenia's Levon Aronian beats Vassily Ivanchuk
September 15, 2017 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian defeated Vassily Ivanchuk from Ukraine in the first game of the World Chess Cup quarter-finals, currently underway in Tbilisi, Georgia on Thursday, September 15.
The second game of the 1/4 elimination round is scheduled for Saturday.
World champion Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura and Vladimir Kramnik have already been left out of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
