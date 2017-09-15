World Chess Cup: Armenia's Levon Aronian beats Vassily Ivanchuk

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian defeated Vassily Ivanchuk from Ukraine in the first game of the World Chess Cup quarter-finals, currently underway in Tbilisi, Georgia on Thursday, September 15.

The second game of the 1/4 elimination round is scheduled for Saturday.

World champion Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura and Vladimir Kramnik have already been left out of the tournament.