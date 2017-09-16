// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

BMW i8 hybrid sports car launches in Armenia

September 16, 2017 - 11:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The BMW i8 hybrid sports car officially launched in Armenia on Friday, September 15.

The i8 is part of BMW's electric fleet "Project i" being marketed as a new sub-brand, BMW i.

The model can go from 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) in 4.4 seconds and has an electronic limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

The BMW i8 has two electric motors with combined 362 horsepower and a low vehicle weight of 1,485 kg.

Besides the hybrid engine, the car also boasts a futuristic design and energy-efficient LED lights, with carbon emissions of 49 g/km.

The BMW i8 is a smart combination of hybrid engine and innovative designs which is now available in Armenia too.

The official representative of BMW i8 in Armenia is Euromotors.

The model won the International Engine of the Year Awards in 2015-2016.

