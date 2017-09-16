EU-Armenia agreement may be signed "soon" - official
September 16, 2017 - 14:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The new framework agreement covers the entire package of bilateral relations between the European Union and Armenia and will be signed "in the near future," European External Action Service (EEAS) spokesperson Maja Kocijancic has said.
"Committed to democracy, human rights and the rule of law, we share common values which are at the heart of the new agreement and our cooperation," Kocijancic said, the Voice of America reports.
According to the spokeswoman, the new agreement, in particular, creates a basis for close cooperation with Armenia in a number of sectors, including energy, transport, trade, environment, as well as prospects for expanding investments.
Kocijancic added that the EU is first of all interested in the development of democracy, the elimination of corruption and the establishment of the rule of law in Armenia.
Petros Sourmelis, the Head of Unit, Directorate General Trade, European Commission, said earlier that the new framework agreement that will soon be signed between the European Union and Armenia will bring about a number of opportunities for Armenian businesses.
Azerbaijan to hold large-scale military drills It is planned to conduct live-fire exercises, using new weapon systems, at various training grounds during the various stages of the drills.