Armenia tops Turkey, Iran for investing in human capital: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has been ranked top among neighboring countries for developing human capital in a new report by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The Global Human Capital Index 2017 ranks 130 countries on how well they are developing their human capital across four dimensions - capacity, deployment, development and know-how - as well as across different age groups.

The country ranks 49th out of 130 countries globally, having developed 64% of its human capital as measured by this year’s Human Capital Index.

In the capacity subindex, which quantifies the existing stock of education across generations and includes literacy and numeracy, primary, secondary and tertiary education attainment rates, Armenia is ranked the third globally.

Armenia’s South Caucasian neighbors - Azerbaijan and Georgia - are not included in the report, Turkey took the 75th position, followed by Iran in the 104th spot.

In the CIS territory, Kazakhstan is ranked the 29th, Kyrgyzstan is the 46th, Moldova is the 62nd, Russia is the 16th, while Tajikistan comes in the 57th.

Norway is the best country in the world when it comes to investing in human capital, and is closely followed by Finland and Switzerland.

Yemen, Mauritania and Senegal, on the other hand, are listed in bottom.