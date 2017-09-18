Armenia: Karabakh people entitled to independent life in their own country

PanARMENIAN.Net - The people of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) have a natural right to a free, independent and secure life in their own country, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan told the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference, currently underway in Yerevan.

“Artsakh realizes this right on a regular basis with regular elections, a stable state system, a developing economy and the efforts of its citizens,” Sargsyan said.

According to Sargsyan, the realization by the citizens of Artsakh of their inalienable right is a historical fact.

“The remaining issues can be resolved through peaceful negotiations. For many years, despite the most diverse political myths, we have proved that there is no way we are withdrawing from this path,” the president said.

