Graeme Souness: Onwards and upwards to Henrikh Mkhitaryan
September 19, 2017 - 11:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Graeme Souness has admitted that he has been impressed by Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s improvement at Manchester United this season, The Sport Review reports.
The Armenia international arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund last summer as one of Jose Mourinho’s first signings at the club.
However, Mkhitaryan appeared to struggle to adapt to the rigours of English football and he was in and out of the team during his first few months at Old Trafford.
The playmaker improved in the second half of the campaign as he helped Manchester United win both the League Cup and Europa League in Mourinho’s first campaign in charge.
The midfielder has been in much improved form this season and he found the net in Manchester United’s 4-0 thrashing of Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, September 17 afternoon.
He has now scored one goal and made five assists in five Premier League games for Manchester United to help them lead the top of the table with Manchester City.
And former Liverpool man Souness has been impressed by what he has seen from the 28-year-old so far this season.
“I thought he made a slow start to his Manchester United career,” said Souness, speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday’s victory over Everton.
“Slowly but surely he’s getting himself going. He must have more than what he’s showing because he was player of the year in Germany before he came here.
“We saw glimpses of that against Everton. His control was really sharp and tidy and if he’s chipping in with goals then onwards and upwards for him.”
Manchester United take on Southampton at St Mary’s in their next Premier League game on Saturday as they look to continue their strong start.
