Yerevan Open int'l chess tournament gets going in Armenia's capital

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2nd Yerevan Open international chess tournament kicked off in the Armenian capital on Monday, September 18, set to run through September 27.

With a total prize fund of $18,000, the event hosts some 50 players from 13 countries, including 20 grandmasters.

According to deputy chairman of Armenia's chess federation Smbat Lputian, the tournament is an excellent opportunity for Armenia-based chess players who don't have the chance to participate in international events.

Attending the Yerevan Open launch was mayor Taron Margaryan, who expressed hope that the guests will be able to enjoy everything that the Armenian capital has to offer.

The tournament is a 9 round Swiss system tournament. The pairing program used in the tournament is Swiss - Manager based on ratings.