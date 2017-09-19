BTS tops iTunes charts in Armenia and 72 other countries

PanARMENIAN.Net - BTS' latest EP “Love Yourself: Her” has topped iTunes charts in a record-breaking 73 countries all over the globe, including Armenia, allkpop reports.

The record is the most a Korean artist has ever done.

The album is #1 on iTunes' Top Album Chart in the U.S., England, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Peru, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Indonesia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, Bangladesh, Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Maldives, Myanmar, Palestine, Ukraine, Japan, and Mauritius.

On top of that, the title song "DNA" is #1 on iTunes' 'Top Song Chart' in 29 countries.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys or Beyond The Scene, is a South Korean boy band.