BTS tops iTunes charts in Armenia and 72 other countries
September 19, 2017 - 14:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - BTS' latest EP “Love Yourself: Her” has topped iTunes charts in a record-breaking 73 countries all over the globe, including Armenia, allkpop reports.
The record is the most a Korean artist has ever done.
The album is #1 on iTunes' Top Album Chart in the U.S., England, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Peru, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Indonesia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, Bangladesh, Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Maldives, Myanmar, Palestine, Ukraine, Japan, and Mauritius.
On top of that, the title song "DNA" is #1 on iTunes' 'Top Song Chart' in 29 countries.
BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys or Beyond The Scene, is a South Korean boy band.
Top stories
“The interactive museum will erase all boundaries of time and space,” Satenik Avagian, who works on this project from Armenia, stated.
Considered the French Frank Sinatra and nicknamed by CNN as "the artist of the century," Aznavour has a lost list of credits to his name.
The French-Armenian singer, nicknamed by CNN as "the artist of the century," is celebrating his more than 70-year-old career.
The actor did not rule out in a recent interview with Esquire that his character might be looking for "some sort of commander" in Jon Snow.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian Genocide documents from Vatican archives arrive at AGMI Part of the valuable documents acquired with the help of Italian entrepreneur of Armenian origin Artur Asatryan, were transferred to the museum
Nikola, Bosch team on for hydrogen electric trucks Nikola is hoping to bring to market its Nikola One and Two trucks by 2021, offering Class 8 multi-axle heavy load transport trucks.
Lapshin says collecting documents on violence in Azerbaijani jail "I have been at Rambam Health Care Campus all day long collecting documents on violence in the Azerbaijani prison," Lapshin said.
Armenian IT firms' direct taxes top those of major supermarket chains It turns out that Armenia-based IT companies pay more taxes than major supermarket chains that have multiple stores in Yerevan.