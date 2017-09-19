Armenian IT firms' direct taxes top those of major supermarket chains
September 19, 2017 - 17:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It turns out that Armenia-based IT companies pay more taxes than major supermarket chains that have multiple stores in Yerevan.
According to PanARMENIAN.Net 's own calculations, the biggest 10 firms in the information technologies sector have paid direct taxes worth AMD 3.4 billion in 2016.
Major supermarket chains, on the contrary, have paid by AMD1.1 billion less in the reporting period.
The list of 1000 major Armenian taxpayers, released by the tax service, includes Synopsys, Mentor Graphics, Oracle, Softline International, PicsArt, CQG, Monitis and a number of other companies.
Synopsys, by the way, is the biggest company in terms of direct tax payments.
