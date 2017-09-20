Google Pixel 2 XL price will reportedly start at $849 for 64GB

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google plans to announce full details on its next Pixel smartphones — the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL — at an event on October 4, The Verge says.

As that date moves closer, Droid Life has published new images of the larger, LG-made device. The Pixel 2 XL will come in two color options at launch: there’s a black version, which is reminiscent of the original, and a new white/black combo that has a black rear glass pane. It’s certainly a unique look, and the power button on the white model is colored orange. That doesn’t look to be true of the black unit. Hopefully the front of the device will be black in both cases to better blend with that all-screen display.

Droid Life reports that the Pixel 2 XL will start at $849 for 64GB of storage and bump up to $949 if you want 128GB. That latter price point brings Google right up against the $1,000 mark; after sales tax, there’s a good chance you’ll end up going over it. As it did for the original Pixel, Google will again offer monthly financing to help spread that investment out over 24 months. The 64GB Pixel 2 XL will be $35.38 each month, with the 128GB version slightly higher at $39.54/mo.

The Pixel 2 XL is expected to feature a 6-inch OLED screen — similar to the one in LG’s V30 — and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor. It’s also reportedly gaining new squeeze gestures similar to the HTC U11; HTC is manufacturing the smaller Pixel 2, but both phones are rumored to have the gestures. The regular Pixel 2 will stick much closer to the original’s overall appearance.

It’s also likely that Google will make Google Lens a big focus of these devices to help differentiate them from an impressive lineup of 2017 flagship competition.

Google has stayed fairly quiet about the feature since revealing it at I/O earlier this year. And as always, you can expect photography and camera performance to be at the top of Google’s priorities. The Pixel has stayed at (or at the very least near) the top of the pack for an entire year, which is a pretty remarkable achievement with how competitive all these companies are.