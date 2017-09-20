Yerevan among top 5 CIS cities for tourists this fall
September 20, 2017 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital is included in the top 5 cities in the CIS by popularity among tourists in the fall of 2017, analytical agency TurStat revealed on Wednesday, September 20.
The rating is based on the results of analysis of data provided by online booking systems that offer accommodation facilities for tourists.
According to the agency, tourists spend in Yerevan 3 days on average and spend $67 per day.
Besides Yerevan, Minsk, Astana, Baku, Almaty, Tashkent, Ashgabat, Kiev, Chisinau and Bishkek were also included in the top ten popular CIS tourists destinations.
