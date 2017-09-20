Armenia says ready to engage in peacemaking discussions in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is ready to engage in possible discussions on the peacemaking efforts in Syria, president Serzh Sargsyan told the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, September 19.

"The current instability in the Middle East regretfully remains a serious challenge," Sargsyan said in New York.

"It is with great pain that we have been following the crisis in Syria and the humanitarian situation there, which has caused suffering among the civilian population, including the Armenian community of the country.

"Armenia strives to mitigate the suffering of the Syrian people by providing humanitarian assistance. We also express our willingness to engage into possible discussions on the peacemaking efforts in Syria under the UN auspices and with an appropriate mandate," the president added.

Read also: Armenia to submit new initiative on genocides to UN