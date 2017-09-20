Facebook to testify before Senate panel over Russia's meddling

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Senate Intelligence Committee expects representatives of Facebook Inc. to testify at a public hearing examining Russia’s use of social media to influence last year’s U.S. presidential election, Bloomberg reports.

The panel hasn’t yet determined all of the issues that will be covered or invited company representatives, Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, told reporters in Washington Tuesday, September 19. He said the hearing may also include Twitter Inc. and other social media companies.

"We’re in agreement on a Facebook public hearing,” Burr said. “It’s just a question of when and potentially the scope.”

Facebook has provided special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading a federal probe of Russian election meddling, details on political ad spending from a Russian group that tried to sow discord online ahead of the election.

"I think Facebook has been less than forthcoming on potentially how they were used," Burr said.

Facebook has said it is cooperating with investigators. The company’s policy is to only provide information to the government if there is a valid court order, subpoena or search warrant.