Uber users can share location 'while using the app,' 'always,' and 'never'
September 21, 2017 - 14:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The rollout of iOS 11 gives Uber users the option of limiting app access to location only when the app is in use, regardless of the developer’s desire. As a result, the ride-sharing company updated its iOS app with options to share location "while using the app,” “always,” and “never” in location settings — control that will also benefit iPhone owners still on iOS 10, The Verge reports.
Uber got into hot water earlier this year when the ride-sharing app began tracking users’ location even when they weren’t using the app. The app limited users to giving the company permission to either always track their location or to not track their location at all — the latter option making the app all but unusable. Backed into a corner, users had no option but to grant Uber access to their locations 24/7. At the time, Uber defended the tracking as a way to enhance rider safety, and would restrict tracking to a five-minute limit after each ride.
About 21 per cent of apps that request access to location on iOS 10 do so with the “always” permission, meaning the apps can use location services in the background. But on iOS 11, even if a developer requests the always permission, users still have the option to choose the when-in-use authorization instead.
“So you must always be prepared to run with when-in-use authorization,” Apple says on its developer site. The move is designed to alleviate confusing permissioning options, and should address some of the privacy concerns people had about Uber overstepping its bounds.
Top stories
"The app has gone through a normal growth process, with no global PR promotion having been implemented yet," Avanesyan said.
Today’s high performance computing environments can significantly benefit if core algorithms and processes are accelerated using hardware.
Putting dedicated AI chips in mobile devices allows for faster processing, longer battery life, and greater user security.
If you want the iPhone with the longest battery life, you don't necessarily want the iPhone X, Apple's highest-end iPhone.
Partner news
Latest news
Schiff urges expansion of Armenian Genocide education in California “The Armenian Genocide belongs in any course of study that considers human rights and genocide in history and in the modern context,” he said.
Lindelof 'should look at Mkhitaryan's experience' at Manchester United The Armenian is now a firm-fixture in Mourinho’s starting XI in the Premier League and Neville can see Lindelof being sent down the same path.
Hamas accepts Abbas’ reconciliation offer Hamas “desire to achieve national unity” in Palestine follows a rift that left the Gaza Strip and the West Bank as two de facto autonomous regions.
Coffee fortune-telling coming to Armenia on International Coffee Day The event promises to feature “thematic master classes, sweets and refreshments, musical madness and coffee readings.”