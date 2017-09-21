Eduardo Eurnekian named National Hero of Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Argentine-Armenian businessman Eduardo Eurnekian has been awarded the title of the National Hero of Armenia.

The decision was announced at an awards ceremony on the 26th anniversary of Armenia's independence at the presidential palace.

Eurnekian is the second richest person in Argentina and one of the wealthiest in the entire South America.

He has received the highest awards in Armenia for his activities. In 2012 he was awarded the Business for Peace award in Oslo, Norway.