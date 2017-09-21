// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Eduardo Eurnekian named National Hero of Armenia

Eduardo Eurnekian named National Hero of Armenia
September 21, 2017 - 16:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Argentine-Armenian businessman Eduardo Eurnekian has been awarded the title of the National Hero of Armenia.

The decision was announced at an awards ceremony on the 26th anniversary of Armenia's independence at the presidential palace.

Eurnekian is the second richest person in Argentina and one of the wealthiest in the entire South America.

He has received the highest awards in Armenia for his activities. In 2012 he was awarded the Business for Peace award in Oslo, Norway.

 Top stories
Health ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to ArmeniaHealth ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to Armenia
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The SmithsonianArmenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The Smithsonian
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Henley & Partners: Armenia improves standing on nationality quality indexHenley & Partners: Armenia improves standing on nationality quality index
Armenia took 97th spot in the Quality of Nationality Index, improving its position due to new opportunities for living and working abroad.
Partner news
 Articles
Wives wanted

Marriages by mail

 Most popular in the section
Armenia named "not free" in terms of press freedom
LGBT-themed social advertising posters installed in Armenian capital
Direct flights from Tehran to Gyumri may be launched: Armenia GDCA
Citizen Observer submitted 96 complaints over Armenia elections
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia FM, top U.S. diplomats talk bilateral ties, investments The sides weighed in on the ways of expanding trade and economic ties and steps necessary for encouraging invesments.
Facebook seems to be testing new WhatsApp button in its main app The shortcut is currently being tested on the Android version of the app, but it could very well be available to some iOS users too.
Russia threatens to attack U.S.-backed forces in Syria's Deir ez-Zor “Fire from positions in regions [controlled by the SDF] will be suppressed by all means necessary,” Igor Konashenkov said.
Manchester United announce record revenue Debt, linked to the purchase of the club by the Glazer family, dropped to £213.1 million from £260.9 million a year previously.