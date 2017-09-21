Armenia FM, top U.S. diplomats talk bilateral ties, investments
September 21, 2017 - 17:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Wednesday, September 20 met the U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Elisabeth I. Millard to discuss a number of issues concerning the development of relations between Armenia and U.S.
Also participating in the meeting were Senior Director for European Affairs at U.S. National Security Council Fiona Hill and Deputy Assistant Secretary Bridget A. Brink.
The sides weighed in on the ways of expanding trade and economic ties and necessary steps for boosting investments.
When discussing regional conflicts, the American diplomats reaffirmed the U.S. commitment as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country to help reach a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Nalbandian is attending the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York. On the margins of the gathering, a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov is reportedly slated for September 23.
