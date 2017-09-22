SOAD members joining Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington memorial show

PanARMENIAN.Net - Three members of System Of A Down will participate in the special show in honor of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27.

"Daron (Malakian), Shavo (Odadjian) and John (Dolmayan) will be joining @LinkinPark in honor of @ChesterBe," System Of A Downsaid said in a tweet.

All the members of SOAD, including lead vocalist Serj Tankian, are Armenians.

So far, those confirmed to join Linkin Park on October 27 include Avenged Sevenfold‘s M. Shadows and Synyster Gates, Korn‘s Jonathan Davis, System of a Down‘s three members, the members of Blink-182, Bring Me the Horizon‘s Oli Sykes, Yellowcard’s Ryan Key, Machine Gun Kelly and recent duet partner Kiiara.

Bennington died by suicide at age 41 on July 20, 2017. He was found hanging in his Palos Verdes, Calif., home.