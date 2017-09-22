Armenia to host festival of harissa September 24

PanARMENIAN.Net - The village of Musaler near the town of Vagharshapat will host Sunday, September 24 a festival of harissa, one of the most famous and delicious dishes in the Armenian cuisine.

The event is traditionally held on the third Sunday of September.

When the original residents of Musa Dagh (Turkey) moved to Armenia and established the village of Musaler near the capital, Yerevan, they used to make the dish to celebrate their revival.

During the annual festival, harissa is being prepared throughout the night and is served to people as an oblation.

A dish that has been passed on since ancient times, Harissa is a thick porridge made from korkot and fat-rich meat, usually chicken or lamb.