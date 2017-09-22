// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Paris Fashion House decorated with old photos of Armenian bus stops

September 22, 2017 - 13:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Photos of public transport stops in Armenia taken between 1997 and 2001 adorn the walls of the fashion house of famous Swiss designer Albert Kriemler in Paris.

Kriemler is the owner of an impressive personal art portfolio, including pieces by the likes of Lawrence Weiner, Ian Hamilton Finlay and Paul Thek, but it’s a collection he started almost by accident.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Kriemler revealed that among his favorites is a series of photographs by Ursula Schulz-Dornburg that hangs in the hallway of his atelier in Paris.

"She traveled through Armenia and shot 46 different bus stops, with or without people," explains the creative director of Swiss fashion house Akris.

