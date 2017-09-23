Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian says daughter will visit Armenia
September 23, 2017 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has congratulated Armenia on the 26th anniversary of its independence, stating that his newly-born daughter, Olympia Alexis Ohanian Jr will one day visit the country.
"Happy Armenian Independence Day! Free from Soviet rule in 1991, our little country keeps striving. Junior will visit one day," Ohanian said in an Instagram post.
Also, the Reddit co-founder posted a picture from an old talk he gave at the United Nations General Assembly where he is sitting at the Armenian delegation's section.
Nearly three-week-old Alexis has made her social media debut with her own Instagram page. She's even verified already.One of the most popular infants in the world, she already has mo re than 60,000 followers.
