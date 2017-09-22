Armenia established diplomatic relations with five countries

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has established diplomatic relations with five countries on the 26th anniversary of its independence.

Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, who is attending the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, met top diplomats from the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Micronesia, Palau, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the Central African Republic.

Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations were signed with all the five countries.

Nalbandian will meet his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov to discuss the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on Saturday.