Armenia's prime minister to visit Iran in the near future

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan is scheduled for a visit to Tehran in the near future, the country’s foreign minister said Edward Nalbandian Friday, September 22, Mehr News Agency reports.

Nalbandian made the announcement during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to Nalbandian, the Armenian prime minister will visit Iran in the next few months. Meanwhile, Zarif is also set to visit to Yerevan.

The two further discussed ways to expand bilateral relations, as well as issues related to JCPOA and regional developments.