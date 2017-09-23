Yerevan gathers jazz musicians and lovers of the craft for ArmJazz
September 23, 2017 - 18:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital city of Yerevan will gather jazz musicians and lovers of the music on Monday, September 25 for a special project called ArmJazz.
The concert will be held at Aram Khachaturian concert hall in downtown Yerevan and feature prominent musicians such as Stepan Shakaryan, Martin Vardazaryan, Levon Malkhasyan, Vahagn Hayrapetyan, Tigran Hamasyan and the Armenian State Jazz Band and bandleader Armen Hyusnunts.
Works by Armenian composers will be played throughout the night.
