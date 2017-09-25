Date set for Tigran Hamasyan concert in Armenia's Gyumri
September 25, 2017 - 10:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan will give a concert in the Armenian city of Gyumri on November 11.
Born in Gyumri, the musician will perform at the city's Ajemyan State Drama Theater, whose director, Tigran Virabyan, said that the concert is being organized for the theater's support fund.
"Hamasyan is a real native of Gyumri, he loves his city," Virabyan said.
"I am confident that guests from all around Armenia will attend the event to enjoy his music."
Hamasyan will play in Yerevan on Monday, September 25 as part of the ArmJazz project, to be held at Aram Khachaturian concert hall.
