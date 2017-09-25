4th session of Armenian-Iraqi committee launching in Yerevan
September 25, 2017 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The fourth session of Armenian-Iraqi intergovernmental committee on issues of economic, commercial, scientific and technical cooperation is launching in Yerevan on Monday, September 25.
The Iraqi delegation has already arrived in the Armenian capital, the ministry of territorial administration and development said in a statement.
The session will last through September 26.
The previous session of the committee was held in 2016 in Baghdad.
