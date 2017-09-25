Foo Fighters score Second No. 1 album on Billboard 200

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foo Fighters score their second No. 1 album on Billboard 200 as their latest album "Concrete and Gold" debuts atop the chart. The effort earned 127,000 equivalent album units, including 120,000 in traditional album sales, in the week ending September 21, according to Nielsen Music, AceShowbiz reports.

The rock band previously reigned on the chart in 2011 with "Wasting Light". "Concrete and Gold" marks their eighth set to reach the top 10. Additionally, the new effort is the fifth rock album to lead Billboard 200 this year, following LCD Soundsystem's "American Dream", Brand New's "Science Fiction", Arcade Fire's "Everything Now" and Linkin Park's "One More Light".

At No. 2, Lil Uzi Vert's "Luv Is Rage 2" climbs two spots with 50,000 units. Last week's chart topper, Thomas Rhett's "Life Changes", falls to No. 3 with 39,000 units. Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." ascends to No. 4 with 34,000 units and XXXTENTACION's "17" rises to No. 5 with 33,000 units. Trailing behind "17" is Khalid's "American Teen", which blasts to No. 6 with 31,000 units.

K-Pop sensation Bangtan Boys a.k.a. BTS makes a big splash with their new album "Love Yourself 'Her' ". The set debuts at No. 7 with 31,000 units, becoming the first K-Pop effort to hit the top 10. The boyband breaks their own record as they previously notched the highest-charting K-Pop album with "Wings", which peaked at No. 26 last year.

BTS' popularity has grown rapidly and globally since the release of "Wings". "Love Yourself 'Her' " is the act's first album following their victory as Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year. The set is also BTS' first album to have an American distribution.

At No.8, Imagine Dragons' "Evolve" returns to the top 10 with 28,000 units. Meanwhile, at No. 9, country duo Big & Rich nabs their fourth top 10 effort with "Did It for the Party", which racked up 27,000 units. Closing out this week's top 10 is Post Malone's "Stoney", which rises to No. 10 with 26,000 units.