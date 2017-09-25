// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russian warplanes reportedly bomb Kurdish forces in Deir ez-Zor

Russian warplanes reportedly bomb Kurdish forces in Deir ez-Zor
September 25, 2017 - 13:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Aerospace Forces have bombed US-backed, Kurdish-led forces in eastern Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports citing official Kurdish social media sources.

As stated by some reports, Russian airstrikes targeted positions of Kurdish-led forces in the area of the Conico Oil Field to the southeast of Deir ez-Zor city.

According to other reports, however, the alleged Russian bombing took place to the north of the provincial capital.

Kurdish sources are also reporting causalities although no specific numbers have yet been clarified.

The more official reports also mention “heavy shelling,” but it's hard to tell whether this is a reference to Syrian Army artillery bombardment or refers to the alleged Russian airstrikes.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. BREAKING: Russian warplanes bomb Kurdish forces in east Deir Ezzor: reports
 Top stories
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruptionAAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide conventionShoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal rowCher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal row
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
Levon Aronian tops Sinquefield Cup, becomes world number 2Levon Aronian tops Sinquefield Cup, becomes world number 2
The Armenian grandmaster beat Hikaru Nakamura of the United States to take the leader's position and become world's number 2.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Largest ever asteroid yet to pass by Earth soon
Danny Tarkanian takes lead over Dean Heller in U.S. Senate race: poll
Former U.S. envoy to Armenia fired from key State Department post
Spanish police arrest Turkish writer who recognizes Armenian Genocide
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Chessify to represent Armenia at Seedstars World in Switzerland The products, developed with artificial intelligence and machine learning, were of great interest to the jury and the public in general
Armenia's Aronian, China's Liren tie in 3rd game of World Chess Cup final Levon Aronian and Dean Liren tied in the third game of the Tbilisi-hosted World Chess Cup final, whose prize fund is $1.6 million.
'Will & Grace' stars reveal reasons for the two-season revival But for fans of "Will & Grace", the show they loved for eight seasons that has been off the air for 11 years is about to make its triumphant return.
Armenian language will become official if Kurds vote for independence Besides Armenian, the Kurdish, Arabic, Assyrian and the language of ethnic Turkoman people will also be declared official.