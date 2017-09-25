Russian warplanes reportedly bomb Kurdish forces in Deir ez-Zor
September 25, 2017 - 13:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Aerospace Forces have bombed US-backed, Kurdish-led forces in eastern Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports citing official Kurdish social media sources.
As stated by some reports, Russian airstrikes targeted positions of Kurdish-led forces in the area of the Conico Oil Field to the southeast of Deir ez-Zor city.
According to other reports, however, the alleged Russian bombing took place to the north of the provincial capital.
Kurdish sources are also reporting causalities although no specific numbers have yet been clarified.
The more official reports also mention “heavy shelling,” but it's hard to tell whether this is a reference to Syrian Army artillery bombardment or refers to the alleged Russian airstrikes.
