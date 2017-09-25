iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus go on sale in Armenia
September 25, 2017 - 16:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are already available for purchase in some shops in the Armenian city of Yerevan.
Prices for Apple's latest smartphones vary anywhere between AMD 499,000 and AMD 750,000 (apx. $1000 - $1500), depending on storage capacity.
The iPhone X, which is scheduled to hit the shelves in the U.S. in November, is expected to arrive in Armenia no sooner than December.
Apple unveiled the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, as well as the much-anticipated iPhone X at its annual September event on September 12.
Top stories
This year, Apple added Portrait Lighting mode, which lets you add professional lighting looks to your photos.
"The app has gone through a normal growth process, with no global PR promotion having been implemented yet," Avanesyan said.
Today’s high performance computing environments can significantly benefit if core algorithms and processes are accelerated using hardware.
Putting dedicated AI chips in mobile devices allows for faster processing, longer battery life, and greater user security.
Partner news
Latest news
John Malkovich to open Khachaturian International Festival in Armenia Malkovich and conductor Sergey Smbatyan have previously collaborated, performing on the same stage in Seoul and in Buenos Aires.
Armenia's Aronian, China's Liren tie in 3rd game of World Chess Cup final Levon Aronian and Dean Liren tied in the third game of the Tbilisi-hosted World Chess Cup final, whose prize fund is $1.6 million.
'Will & Grace' stars reveal reasons for the two-season revival But for fans of "Will & Grace", the show they loved for eight seasons that has been off the air for 11 years is about to make its triumphant return.
Armenian language will become official if Kurds vote for independence Besides Armenian, the Kurdish, Arabic, Assyrian and the language of ethnic Turkoman people will also be declared official.