iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus go on sale in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are already available for purchase in some shops in the Armenian city of Yerevan.

Prices for Apple's latest smartphones vary anywhere between AMD 499,000 and AMD 750,000 (apx. $1000 - $1500), depending on storage capacity.

The iPhone X, which is scheduled to hit the shelves in the U.S. in November, is expected to arrive in Armenia no sooner than December.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, as well as the much-anticipated iPhone X at its annual September event on September 12.