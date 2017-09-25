New Armenian church to be constructed in Crimea
September 25, 2017 - 16:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new Armenian church will be built in Simferopol, a city on the Crimean peninsula, Russian lawmaker Ruslan Baalbek has revealed.
"The voice of even the smallest people must be heard," Baalbek said at a meeting with Sergey Aksyonov, the head and prime minister of Crimea.
Statistical data demonstrate that 85% of Crimeans believe that interfaith relations on the peninsula are harmonious.
According to a 2014 census, the population of Crimea stands at 1 912 168, including 11030 Armenians (0.5%).
