New Armenian church to be constructed in Crimea

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new Armenian church will be built in Simferopol, a city on the Crimean peninsula, Russian lawmaker Ruslan Baalbek has revealed.

"The voice of even the smallest people must be heard," Baalbek said at a meeting with Sergey Aksyonov, the head and prime minister of Crimea.

Statistical data demonstrate that 85% of Crimeans believe that interfaith relations on the peninsula are harmonious.

According to a 2014 census, the population of Crimea stands at 1 912 168, including 11030 Armenians (0.5%).