Cholera poses grave risks in Boko Haram-hit Nigeria
September 25, 2017 - 16:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Violence from the Boko Haram crisis has disrupted health and sanitation systems and left 1.7 million people displaced in the north-eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe in Nigeria. Many are living in camps or host communities. In August, a cholera outbreak took hold in Borno, further threatening communities already upended by the humanitarian crisis, the UNFPA said in a stateemnt on Monday, September 25.
The disease, which causes dangerous levels of dehydration, has put women – especially pregnant women – at particular risk.
“Cholera puts an enormous extra stress on the body of the pregnant woman and on the unborn baby,” said Dr. Homsuk Swomen, a UNFPA reproductive health specialist in Maiduguri.
“Studies show that cholera infections during pregnancy can lead to sudden loss of the fetus, premature delivery, stillbirth and an increased mortality and morbidity, both for the baby and the mother.”
And due to the ongoing conflict, many pregnant women are malnourished, aggravating their vulnerability to cholera and the consequences if they fall sick.
3,346 suspected cholera patients have been reported since outbreak was first identified in Maiduguri a month ago. Fifty-three cholera deaths have been registered since.
Top stories
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
The Armenian grandmaster beat Hikaru Nakamura of the United States to take the leader's position and become world's number 2.
Partner news
Latest news
Chessify to represent Armenia at Seedstars World in Switzerland The products, developed with artificial intelligence and machine learning, were of great interest to the jury and the public in general
Armenia's Aronian, China's Liren tie in 3rd game of World Chess Cup final Levon Aronian and Dean Liren tied in the third game of the Tbilisi-hosted World Chess Cup final, whose prize fund is $1.6 million.
'Will & Grace' stars reveal reasons for the two-season revival But for fans of "Will & Grace", the show they loved for eight seasons that has been off the air for 11 years is about to make its triumphant return.
Armenian language will become official if Kurds vote for independence Besides Armenian, the Kurdish, Arabic, Assyrian and the language of ethnic Turkoman people will also be declared official.