Shirley MacLaine to star in Disney's female Santa Claus movie
September 26, 2017 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Shirley MacLaine has joined Disney's female Santa Claus movie "Nicole", The Hollywood Reporter says.
Anna Kendrick is starring in the holiday-themed family film, with Bill Hader and Billy Eichner also among the cast. Screenwriter Marc Lawrence (Miss Congeniality) is directing from his script. Suzanne Todd is producing, and Louie Provost is overseeing the project for Disney. The film is scheduled for release on Nov. 8, 2019.
Nicole centers on Santa’s daughter, who is forced to take over the family business after her father retires and her brother gets cold feet about his first Christmas Eve flight. MacLaine will play Elf Polly, the nanny who helped raise Nicole.
MacLaine most recently starred in the Myriad Pictures drama The Last Word opposite Amanda Seyfried. Her upcoming films include real-life sports drama Men of Granite and fantasy film Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver. She is repped by CAA.
