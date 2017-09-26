Four-time Grammy winner Renée Fleming coming to Armenia
September 26, 2017 - 13:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - World-famous American opera singer, soprano Renée Fleming will visit Armenia for the first time in the near future.
The singer, in particular, will give a concert at the National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in Yerevan with the symphony orchestra led by conductor Konstantin Orbelyan on october 7.
The four-time Grammy winner is coming to congratulate the Opera and Ballet Theater on its 85th birthday.
The concert will be held in the framework of Yerevan Prospects festival.
Flemming regularly performs in opera houses and concert halls worldwide
