Czech Republic trying to figure out how weapons reached Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Czech government agencies and secret services are studying the possible ways by which Czech military equipment could reach Azerbaijan, 420on.cz reports.

According to the press attaché of Czechoslovak Group, when selling equipment the company strictly adheres to laws and international rules.

To export military equipment from the country, the company must receive the consent of the ministry of internal affairs, the ministry of foreign affairs and that of defense. The final decision is then taken by the ministry of industry and trade.

A defense ministry representative said that over the past few years the ministry has not considered exporting military materials to Azerbaijan. According to him, it is unknown how the equipment could reach there.

The Azerbaijani military began last week large-scale exercises which it said are involving 15,000 troops as well as hundreds of tanks, armored personnel carriers, cannons and other military hardware. Photographs released by it showed two columns of Czech-made Dana self-propelled howitzers and RM-70 multiple-launch rocket systems joining the drills.

The government of the Czech Republic claimed, however, that it had not authorized the newly disclosed delivery to Azerbaijan of Czech-made heavy artillery system.