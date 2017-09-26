James Cameron starts shooting four ‘Avatar’ consecutive sequels
September 26, 2017 - 18:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It has been long in the planning, but James Cameron officially began production on Monday, September 25 in Manhattan Beach on the four "Avatar"sequels he is shooting in succession, Deadline reports.
No one is saying when Cameron will complete the unprecedented feat of shooting a quartet of blockbuster-budget 3D films in sequence.
It is not only unprecedented in number — Peter Jackson shot three of The Lord of the Rings installments together — it also will be the most expensive shoot of its kind, at an estimated collective budget expected to surpass $1 billion.
That would sound daunting if it was any filmmaker but Cameron, who directed the two top-grossing films of all time worldwide in Avatar and Titanic and also has Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Aliens in his win column.
Fox releases the first Avatar sequel December 18, 2020, and the next comes a year later, with the last two in December 2024 and 2025.
