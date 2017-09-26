Armenia, China move on to World Chess Cup tie-breaker
September 26, 2017 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Chinese grandmasters - Levon Aronian and Ding Liren - ended the fourth game of the World Chess Cup in a draw.
Under the tournament's rules, Aronian and Ding move on to the tie-breaker to determine the winner.
Both have already qualified for the Candidates Tournament.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
