Mysterious 'UFO' above Armenia turns out to be a Russian missile

PanARMENIAN.Net - Footage and photos showing a mysterious object hovering above the Armenian capital of Yerevan surfaced on Tuesday, September 26.

What was first thought by social media users to be a UFO turned out to be a test of Russian RS-12M Topol intercontinental ballistic missile.

The 'UFO' was also spotted in Kazan, Samara, Rostov, with some residents likening it to a burning comet.