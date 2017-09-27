Mysterious 'UFO' above Armenia turns out to be a Russian missile
September 27, 2017 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Footage and photos showing a mysterious object hovering above the Armenian capital of Yerevan surfaced on Tuesday, September 26.
What was first thought by social media users to be a UFO turned out to be a test of Russian RS-12M Topol intercontinental ballistic missile.
The 'UFO' was also spotted in Kazan, Samara, Rostov, with some residents likening it to a burning comet.
Top stories
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Armenia took 97th spot in the Quality of Nationality Index, improving its position due to new opportunities for living and working abroad.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic State launches major offensive on key Iraqi city IS militants launched an assault on Ramadi (about 100 kilometers west of Baghdad) this morning catching Iraqi security forces off-guard.
Armenia saw 20-22% growth in IT sector in 2008-2016: prime minister Karapetyan cited the government's policies among the drivers for growth in the IT industry but said that more can be done for a better picture.
"Game of Thrones" Kit Harington and Rose Leslie confirm engagement After months of rumours and speculation, an announcement has been published in the forthcoming marriages section of The Times newspaper.
Armenia improves standing in global competitiveness indices Azerbaijan took the 35th spot, Russia and Turkey came in the 38th and 53rd, while Georgia and Iran followed in the 67th and 69th positions.