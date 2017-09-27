'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' may be a 'two-parter'

PanARMENIAN.Net - It seems like most of the principal cast members of Bryan Singer's "X-Men: Apocalypse" are returning for its follow-up, "X-Men: Dark Phoenix". Olivia Munn has confirmed to Collider that she's reprising the role of the telekinetic mutant Psylocke in the upcoming installment directed by Simon Kinberg, AceShowbiz reports.

Munn was promoting her new film "The Lego Ninjago Movie" when she spoke a bit about her involvement in "Dark Phoenix". Pressed about her role in the movie, she vaguely replied, "I don't know what I'm supposed to say." She noted, "I'm supposed to be vague. That's my answer. I'm horrible at that."

The actress went on teasing, "It's like a two-parter, this movie. That's more than I've said, in general. I don't know why people have to be so secretive." While she didn't elaborate any further on the extent of her role, she did take a moment to show her support for Kinberg, who is making his directorial debut with the film.

"I love Simon Kinberg," she gushed. "He's such a visionary. We're all so close. Anytime that you're working on a project where everyone hangs out and they're close, its a breeding ground for great content and a great experience."

"I think Simon is gonna kill it," the 37-year-old actress continued. "He's gonna do such a fantastic job with it. When I came on, he pitched me to be Psylocke, and I didn't know him until I worked on that movie, but you see how everyone is friends and they hang out."

Also written by Kinberg, "Dark Phoenix" will center on Jean Grey, who develops dangerously amplified telepathic powers when she comes into contact with the Phoenix, a cosmic entity that eventually takes over her personality. The connection births the Dark Phoenix and transforms Jean into a deadly force battling the X-Men.

The film is set for a November 2, 2018 release in the United States. Aside from Munn, the returning cast members include Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Evan Peters and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The are joined by Jessica Chastain.