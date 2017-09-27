"Game of Thrones" Kit Harington and Rose Leslie confirm engagement

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have finally confirmed their engagement, and they've announced it in a very traditional way, ELLE UK reports.

After months of rumours and speculation, an official announcement has been published in the forthcoming marriages section of The Times newspaper.

The couple - who met on the hit HBO show in 2012 - have told friends and family the exciting news, but are yet to set a date. The news compounds rumours that first emerged in July of the actor proposing to her over dinner.

The pair recently confirmed that they had moved in together after five years of dating, after Leslie moved into Harington's £1.75 million house in East Anglia.

Appearing on James Corden's Late Late Show, Harington revealed: "I've moved in with my other best friend Rose, so I'm very happy.