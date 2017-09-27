Armenia saw 20-22% growth in IT sector in 2008-2016: prime minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has witnessed a 20-22% growth in the sector of information technologies between 2008 and 2016, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said on Wednesday, September 27 as he was addressing the opening of ArmTech 2017 global forum.

Karapetyan cited the government's policies among the drivers for growth in the IT industry but said that more can be done for a better picture.

According to the prime minister, the government and the private sector are working together on a number of projects, aimed at promotion of technology entrepreneurship, increasing export and investment, involvement of international organizations, a balanced regional development, training of qualified technicians and strengthening of educational capacities.

Weighing in on the role of leading global IT corporations and businesses in Armenia, the premier said statistical data reveal that some 100 firms are created in the country each year.

ArmTech 2017 seeks to support Armenia's high-tech industry by promoting international business ties and increasing investment. This year's forum is dedicated to cyber security.