Karabakh welcomes Kurdistan's independence vote

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) welcomes the referendum on independence of Iraqi Kurdistan "as an act of realization of the right of peoples to self-determination and independently choosing their own path of development enshrined in the UN Charter and in a number of fundamental international documents."

In a statement on Wednesday, September 27, the foreign ministry expressed hope that the situation following the referendum will be settled peacefully, taking into account the need to maintain stability and security in the region.

Preliminary data revealed on Tuesday that 93% of Kurds have voted for independence from Iraq.