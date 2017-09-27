UK minister visits Genocide memorial in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation led by the United Kingdom's minister of state for foreign and commonwealth affairs, lawmaker Alan Duncan visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Wednesday, September 27.

The guests laid flowers near the eternal fire to pay tribute to the 1.5 million innocent victims and observed a moment of silence.

Also, Duncan toured the Armenian Genocide Museum Institute (AGMI) and watched the exhibits and photographic materials showcased inside.

The minister then left a note in the book of memories.