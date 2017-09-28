Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores vs CSKA in 50th appearance for Man Utd
September 28, 2017 - 00:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal against Moscow’s CSKA on Wednesday, September 27
The Armenia international’s strike was the fourth that Մanchester United netted against the Russian club.
Manchester United take on CKSA Moscow in the second fixture of their Champions League campaign.
After a 3-0 win over Basel two weeks ago, Jose Mourinho’s men are looking to bolster their chances of qualifying top of Group A with another victory on Wednesday, September 27.
United are left without midfielders Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Paul Pogba for the showdown at the VEB Arena.
