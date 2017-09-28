New "Terminator" movie officially confirmed

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Terminator is officially back. The sixth installment of the “Terminator”franchise hits theaters on July 26, 2019, Variety reports.

Paramount Pictures made the announcement on Wednesday, September 27. Linda Hamilton will be returning as Sarah Connor, with Arnold Schwarzenegger also on board to reprise the role of his iconic cyborg. The sequel will be produced by Skydance and series creator James Cameron. The upcoming film will mark the first time that Hamilton, Schwarzenegger, and Cameron will be working together on the franchise since 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

Paramount Pictures is distributing, with 20th Century Fox handling the movie internationally. “Deadpool” director Tim Miller will helm the sequel.

The untitled film will be based on a story by Cameron and Miller from a script being developed by David Goyer and Josh Friedman as part of what is planned to be a trilogy.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, although Cameron has said that the film will be a direct sequel to “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

Hamilton starred in the first two pics, starting with “The Terminator,” which was released in 1984. Connor was a waitress hunted down by a killer cyborg, played by Schwarzenegger, sent from the future to kill her in order to prevent her from giving birth to the savior of mankind.

“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” opened in 2003, followed by “Terminator Salvation” in 2009 and “Terminator Genisys” in 2015.