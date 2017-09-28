Karabakh movie "The Last Inhabitant" named best feature film at SCIFF
September 28, 2017 - 12:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The feature film "The Last Inhabitant"by Armenian filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan about the ongoing conflict in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) was named the best feature film by theScandinavian International Film Festival in Finland.
"The SCIFF will launch on October 25, "The Last Inhabitant" is set to screen on October 28 to close the festival," the movie's official Facebook page said in a post.
As reported earlier, the film is playing in select theaters in Los Angeles, California.
Avetisyan's eighth feature film, "The Last Inhabitant" centers around Abgar, the only Armenian of Christian faith left in the village of Gyurjevan, now devastated and in near ruins, after everyone else has been deported. Because of his skills as a stonemason, he is assigned to help build a mosque by the Azeri occupants. He also has to take care of his daughter Yurga, traumatized after witnessing her husband’s murder. As the situation deteriorates around them with increasing enemy danger and lack of food, they find solace in their memories of an idealized past, when peace and happiness still prevailed. The last resort for those who have not much to hope for. With its often elegiac and poetic approach the film is able to achieve a touching portrait of survival and at the same time humanizing the protagonists and their fate, how tragic it may be.
