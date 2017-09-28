// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

‘Yeva’ is Armenia's foreign-language Oscar submission
September 28, 2017 - 13:47 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian National Film Academy’s submission for best foreign-language film at the Academy Awards this year is Anahit Abad’s drama “Yeva”.

Written and directed by Abad, the Armenian-language film was co-produced by Armenia and Iran and financed by National Cinema Center of Armenia and Farabi Cinema Foundation.

The feature stars prominent actors and actresses from Armenia, such as Narine Grigoryan, Shant Hovhannisyan, Marjan Avetisyan, Rozi Avetisyan, Sergey Tovmasyan, Vrezh Qasuni, Tigran Davtyan, Nanor Petrosyan, Evelina Adamyan, Marat Davtyan, others.

The film centers on Yeva, a young woman, who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh, after her husband’s tragic death and takes refuge in one of the villages of Karabakh, Armenia. A complete stranger in the village, the woman is obliged to live her life in disguise.

