Armenia's Erik Gyulazyan addresses key Singapore summit
September 28, 2017 - 13:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Erik Gyulazyan, Adviser of Armenia's Center for Strategic Initiatives and Director of Armenian National SDG Innovation Lab, made a key-note speech at Innovation Labs World summit in Singapore on Tuesday, September 26.
Established by the government of Armenia and operating as a public-private partnership, CFI is meant to initiate and accompany the long-term strategic reforms, as well as facilitate the implementation of reforms already in place and going by consolidating and analyzing the existing strategies. The ultimate goal of the process is to work to attract long-term and sustainable foreign investments into the country and increase Armenian exports.
Armenia's repesentative spoke about the role of innovation in the process of implementation of Armenia Development Strategy 2030 and the UN SDGs at a country level.
Innovation Labs World brought together innovators from around the world to discuss public service delivery in the 21st century. It united the public and private sectors to build contacts, learn from each other and create solutions.
