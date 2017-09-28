Armenian lifter claims bronze at European Championships
September 28, 2017 - 14:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian weightlifter Karen Margaryan won bronze at the at the U15 and U17 European Championships in Prishtina, Kosovo on Wednesday, September 27, lifting a total of 296kg above his head.
Another of Armenia's representatives, Ara Aghanyan secured a small bronze medal in the clean and jerk event only.
Gevorg Ghahramanyan and Ara Poghosyan had both won gold medal.
Earlier, in the U17 event, athlete Babken Bagratyan (62kg) had won silver with a total result of 251kg.
