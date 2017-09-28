Cher musical to make 2018 Broadway debut
September 28, 2017 - 17:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cher's producers announced Thursday, September 28 that a musical based on the life and six-decade career of the music superstar will arrive on Broadway next year, EW reports.
"The Cher Musical" will have an out-of-town tryout in Chicago beginning in June 2018 before transferring to the Neil Simon Theatre in New York in the fall.
The biographical musical will feature the Armenian-American icon’s chart-topping hits, and will follow the life of the singer, actress, and icon. Other details, including casting, will be announced at a later date.
“My life as a musical on Broadway. It seems crazy, exciting and bizarre — but that’s probably how my life seems to most people,” Cher said in a statement.
Cher teased back in July that a musical about her life and career would hit Broadway in 2018. Hits of hers that will reportedly be featured include “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “I Got You Babe,” “Believe,” and “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves.”
