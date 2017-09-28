'Annihilation' teaser features Natalie Portman on terrifying mission

PanARMENIAN.Net - Paramount Pictures has unleashed the first teaser trailer for "Annihilation". The dream-like teaser features Natalie Portman as Lena, a biologist who, after the disappearance of her husband (Oscar Isaac), puts her name forward for an expedition into an environmental disaster zone, but does not quite find what she's expecting, AceShowbiz says.

The nearly-2-minute video opens with Lena and her team entering the place known as Area X, which looks beautiful yet mysterious as it features some sorts of cosmic, carbon shapes. The teaser then jumps to a scene where Lena, seemingly after making contact with a living creature from the area, being interrogated in what looks like a sterile room.

"Can you describe its form?" asks a male scientist wearing a hazmat suit. "No," Lena says. "Did it communicate with you?" he asks again, to which Lena responds, "It reacted to me." The video then shows lights glowing over her head, with a voiceover saying, "You really have no idea what it was."

"Annihilation" is written and directed by Alex Garland, whose directorial debut "Ex Machina" grossed $36 million worldwide against its budget of $15 million and received critical acclaim. Based on Jeff VanderMeer's best-selling book of the same name, the sci-fi thriller is set for a February 23, 2018 release in the United States.

The film follows a team of four (a biologist, an anthropologist, a psychologist, and a surveyor) who is set out into a place known as Area X. The area is abandoned and cut off from the rest of civilization. They are the 12th expedition. The other expeditions have been fraught with disappearances, suicides, aggressive cancers and mental trauma.

In addition to Portman and Issacs, the film stars Jennifer Jason Leigh as the Psychologist, Gina Rodriguez as the Anthropologist named Anya Thorensen, Tessa Thompson as the Surveyor and Tuva Novotny as the Linguist. Other supporting cast members include David Gyasi, Sonoya Mizuno and Crystal Clarke.