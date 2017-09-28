'Annihilation' teaser features Natalie Portman on terrifying mission (video)
September 28, 2017 - 18:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Paramount Pictures has unleashed the first teaser trailer for "Annihilation". The dream-like teaser features Natalie Portman as Lena, a biologist who, after the disappearance of her husband (Oscar Isaac), puts her name forward for an expedition into an environmental disaster zone, but does not quite find what she's expecting, AceShowbiz says.
The nearly-2-minute video opens with Lena and her team entering the place known as Area X, which looks beautiful yet mysterious as it features some sorts of cosmic, carbon shapes. The teaser then jumps to a scene where Lena, seemingly after making contact with a living creature from the area, being interrogated in what looks like a sterile room.
"Can you describe its form?" asks a male scientist wearing a hazmat suit. "No," Lena says. "Did it communicate with you?" he asks again, to which Lena responds, "It reacted to me." The video then shows lights glowing over her head, with a voiceover saying, "You really have no idea what it was."
"Annihilation" is written and directed by Alex Garland, whose directorial debut "Ex Machina" grossed $36 million worldwide against its budget of $15 million and received critical acclaim. Based on Jeff VanderMeer's best-selling book of the same name, the sci-fi thriller is set for a February 23, 2018 release in the United States.
The film follows a team of four (a biologist, an anthropologist, a psychologist, and a surveyor) who is set out into a place known as Area X. The area is abandoned and cut off from the rest of civilization. They are the 12th expedition. The other expeditions have been fraught with disappearances, suicides, aggressive cancers and mental trauma.
In addition to Portman and Issacs, the film stars Jennifer Jason Leigh as the Psychologist, Gina Rodriguez as the Anthropologist named Anya Thorensen, Tessa Thompson as the Surveyor and Tuva Novotny as the Linguist. Other supporting cast members include David Gyasi, Sonoya Mizuno and Crystal Clarke.
Top stories
Miguel Sapochnik will return for the eighth-and-final season of "Game of Thrones" (which will consist of six episodes total).
No one is saying when Cameron will complete the unprecedented feat of shooting a quartet of blockbuster-budget 3D films in sequence.
Foo Fighters scores their second No. 1 album on Billboard 200 as their latest album "Concrete and Gold" debuts atop the chart.
One fan noticed massive work being done on the Winterfell set that hints at a potential big battle in the episodes to come.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. state of Michigan recognizes Karabakh independence Michigan became the 8th U.S. state to recognize the independent Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on Thursday, September 28.
Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan's fire Nagorno Karabakh soldier Seyran Sargsyan (b. 1998) was killed in Azerbaijan's fire on Thursday, September 28.
Islamic State captures two Russian servicemen near Deir ez-Zor: report The incident occurred when the terror group blitzed al-Shola town located along the road linking Deir ez-Zor to al-Sukhnak.
Russia's role in Karabakh conflict settlement process 'unchanged' Russia's position on the issue of the settlement of the conflict and its role in the process have not changed, Zakharova said.